Vatican rep. says 'no imminent agreement with China'

Holy See press director refutes Chinese bishop's claim of fast approaching deal 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/30 10:49

Following the recent kidnapping of a Bishop in China, the Vatican hesitates to sign any agreements. (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Director of the Holy See press office, Greg Burke, refutes claims that the Vatican is soon to sign an agreement with China at a press conference Thursday. 

Burke said the Pope is in "constant contact" with the Church of China and is regularly updated on any communication between the two sides, reported Vatican News. 

The Pope is not however on the eve of signing an agreement with China updating the status of diplomatic relations with China, according to Vatican News. Burke said there is "no imminent agreement with China." 

The Vatican's sentiments are contrary to an English report in the Global Times published on March 28 which stated that Chinese Bishop Guo Jincai said negotiations are in their "final stages" and a deal will be reached by the end of this month. 

Earlier this week, a bishop was kidnapped in China. 
Vatican
Pope
China

