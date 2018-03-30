|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Boston
|76
|48
|17
|11
|107
|253
|196
|26-7-5
|22-10-6
|16-5-2
|x-Tampa Bay
|77
|51
|22
|4
|106
|275
|221
|27-9-2
|24-13-2
|16-8-2
|Toronto
|77
|46
|24
|7
|99
|261
|219
|27-9-2
|19-15-5
|15-8-3
|Washington
|77
|46
|24
|7
|99
|243
|225
|27-9-2
|19-15-5
|15-7-3
|Pittsburgh
|78
|44
|28
|6
|94
|257
|241
|28-8-2
|16-20-4
|17-7-2
|Philadelphia
|78
|39
|25
|14
|92
|234
|232
|19-13-6
|20-12-8
|12-7-6
|Columbus
|77
|43
|29
|5
|91
|222
|211
|25-12-2
|18-17-3
|14-10-3
|New Jersey
|77
|40
|28
|9
|89
|232
|232
|20-14-4
|20-14-5
|14-9-2
|Florida
|76
|39
|29
|8
|86
|231
|231
|23-11-3
|16-18-5
|14-7-3
|Carolina
|77
|34
|32
|11
|79
|215
|244
|18-15-6
|16-17-5
|9-11-5
|N.Y. Rangers
|77
|33
|35
|9
|75
|223
|248
|21-15-4
|12-20-5
|9-11-4
|N.Y. Islanders
|77
|32
|35
|10
|74
|246
|279
|17-17-4
|15-18-6
|11-12-2
|Detroit
|78
|29
|38
|11
|69
|205
|242
|15-15-8
|14-23-3
|7-15-4
|Montreal
|77
|28
|37
|12
|68
|196
|245
|18-13-8
|10-24-4
|12-9-5
|Ottawa
|77
|27
|39
|11
|65
|210
|272
|16-18-6
|11-21-5
|9-12-4
|Buffalo
|77
|24
|41
|12
|60
|180
|256
|11-24-5
|13-17-7
|11-10-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Nashville
|76
|49
|16
|11
|109
|245
|193
|26-8-4
|23-8-7
|18-5-3
|x-Winnipeg
|76
|47
|19
|10
|104
|255
|200
|30-7-2
|17-12-8
|14-8-2
|x-Vegas
|77
|48
|22
|7
|103
|256
|208
|27-10-2
|21-12-5
|18-4-3
|San Jose
|77
|44
|23
|10
|98
|238
|209
|24-11-3
|20-12-7
|21-4-3
|Minnesota
|76
|42
|24
|10
|94
|233
|215
|25-6-8
|17-18-2
|12-11-1
|St. Louis
|76
|43
|28
|5
|91
|212
|198
|24-15-0
|19-13-5
|10-10-3
|Los Angeles
|77
|42
|28
|7
|91
|224
|190
|20-14-3
|22-14-4
|12-11-4
|Anaheim
|77
|39
|25
|13
|91
|218
|208
|22-10-5
|17-15-8
|13-7-7
|Colorado
|77
|41
|28
|8
|90
|241
|224
|26-11-2
|15-17-6
|11-10-3
|Dallas
|77
|39
|30
|8
|86
|218
|210
|25-12-3
|14-18-5
|11-13-0
|Calgary
|77
|35
|32
|10
|80
|205
|234
|15-18-4
|20-14-6
|10-13-3
|Edmonton
|77
|34
|37
|6
|74
|224
|250
|17-18-4
|17-19-2
|14-9-2
|Chicago
|77
|31
|36
|10
|72
|217
|238
|17-17-5
|14-19-5
|7-11-3
|Vancouver
|77
|28
|40
|9
|65
|201
|248
|13-18-6
|15-22-3
|7-17-1
|Arizona
|77
|27
|39
|11
|65
|193
|244
|15-20-4
|12-19-7
|9-10-6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 4, Florida 3
Washington 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1
Arizona 3, Vegas 2
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 6, Buffalo 3
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Ottawa 3, Florida 2, OT
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Florida at Boston, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.