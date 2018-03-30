|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Boston
|76
|48
|17
|11
|107
|253
|196
|x-Tampa Bay
|77
|51
|22
|4
|106
|275
|221
|Toronto
|77
|46
|24
|7
|99
|261
|219
|Florida
|76
|39
|29
|8
|86
|231
|231
|Detroit
|78
|29
|38
|11
|69
|205
|242
|Montreal
|77
|28
|37
|12
|68
|196
|245
|Ottawa
|77
|27
|39
|11
|65
|210
|272
|Buffalo
|77
|24
|41
|12
|60
|180
|256
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|77
|46
|24
|7
|99
|243
|225
|Pittsburgh
|78
|44
|28
|6
|94
|257
|241
|Philadelphia
|78
|39
|25
|14
|92
|234
|232
|Columbus
|77
|43
|29
|5
|91
|222
|211
|New Jersey
|77
|40
|28
|9
|89
|232
|232
|Carolina
|77
|34
|32
|11
|79
|215
|244
|N.Y. Rangers
|77
|33
|35
|9
|75
|223
|248
|N.Y. Islanders
|77
|32
|35
|10
|74
|246
|279
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Nashville
|76
|49
|16
|11
|109
|245
|193
|x-Winnipeg
|76
|47
|19
|10
|104
|255
|200
|Minnesota
|76
|42
|24
|10
|94
|233
|215
|St. Louis
|76
|43
|28
|5
|91
|212
|198
|Colorado
|77
|41
|28
|8
|90
|241
|224
|Dallas
|77
|39
|30
|8
|86
|218
|210
|Chicago
|77
|31
|36
|10
|72
|217
|238
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Vegas
|77
|48
|22
|7
|103
|256
|208
|San Jose
|77
|44
|23
|10
|98
|238
|209
|Los Angeles
|77
|42
|28
|7
|91
|224
|190
|Anaheim
|77
|39
|25
|13
|91
|218
|208
|Calgary
|77
|35
|32
|10
|80
|205
|234
|Edmonton
|77
|34
|37
|6
|74
|224
|250
|Vancouver
|77
|28
|40
|9
|65
|201
|248
|Arizona
|77
|27
|39
|11
|65
|193
|244
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 4, Florida 3
Washington 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1
Arizona 3, Vegas 2
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 6, Buffalo 3
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Ottawa 3, Florida 2, OT
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Florida at Boston, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.