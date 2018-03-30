Lawyer's response to celebrity trying to free son: 'Don't let kids think you can fix it all'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In response to Taiwanese celebrity Di Ying's (狄鶯) efforts to exonerate her son An Tso Sun (孫安佐), who allegedly threatened to "shoot up" a school in Philadelphia, attorney Lin Chih-chun tells UDN that parents should let their children know that "Mom and Dad can't fix everything for you."

The 18-year-old Sun, allegedly threatened to go on a shooting spree at Bonner and Prendergast Catholic High School, where he is currently studying, according to Upper Darby police.

On Monday, Sun allegedly warned a 17-year-old classmate not to go to school on May 1, as he said he "was going to shoot up the school" that day, according to police. The classmate then notified a school social worker, school authorities notified the police and Sun was arrested a 9:38 a.m. the next morning after allowing a detective to question him.

A police search of Sun's bedroom, which is in the home of his host family, revealed that he had used a school-issued iPad to search the internet for ways to purchase AK-47 and AR-15 rifles. They also found a military style bulletproof vest, high-powered crossbow with a scope, 20 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, ammunition clip pouches, military ski mask, ammunition clip loader, and a device used for strangulation called a garrote.

His mother, Di Ying, who is a famous TV and Taiwanese Opera actress, told local news channel SET News that the boy had just made those threats as a joke to his friends and the prop gun that the US police had found in her son's room were in fact bought in Taiwan and taken to US by Sun to use for a Halloween outfit. Di said that her son had liked guns and weapons since childhood and she claims the items found in her possession were purchased on the internet and were all legal.

However, Di was also quoted by the SET News that she and her husband had not been able to reach her son since the incident occurred and would be flying to the US on Friday.

In response to Di's eagerness to to explain her son's behavior to the public, Lin said that based on his own teaching experience, it's important to not let children have a false sense of securing and to "Not let them think that if the sky collapses their parents will be there to prop it back up." Lin said that regardless if its a problem his son cannot resolve or a request from his parents, he makes sure to let him know that "Mom and Dad's abilities have their limits," thus ensuring that he will be more cautious.

Lin believes that some responsibilities are not borne by the parents, such as criminal responsibility. "If parents want to play superman in front of their children, they will lose their own children," said Lin.

Many Taiwanese netizens agreed with his opinion saying that Di's claim that her "son was just telling a joke" was no laughing matter in the U.S. Also, others pointed out that it is ironic that it was Di that said "18 years old is an adult, and he therefore should be responsible for his actions," when celebrity Chen Kai-lun’s (陳凱倫) son Chen Jui (陳銳) was arrested for gambling in 2010.