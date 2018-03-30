All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Tampa Bay 76 51 21 4 106 273 217 x-Boston 75 47 17 11 105 249 194 Toronto 77 46 24 7 99 261 219 Washington 77 46 24 7 99 243 225 Pittsburgh 78 44 28 6 94 257 241 Philadelphia 78 39 25 14 92 234 232 Columbus 77 43 29 5 91 222 211 New Jersey 77 40 28 9 89 232 232 Florida 75 39 29 7 85 229 228 Carolina 77 34 32 11 79 215 244 N.Y. Rangers 77 33 35 9 75 223 248 N.Y. Islanders 77 32 35 10 74 246 279 Detroit 78 29 38 11 69 205 242 Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245 Ottawa 76 26 39 11 63 207 270 Buffalo 77 24 41 12 60 180 256 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Nashville 76 49 16 11 109 245 193 x-Winnipeg 76 47 19 10 104 255 200 x-Vegas 77 48 22 7 103 256 208 San Jose 77 44 23 10 98 238 209 Minnesota 76 42 24 10 94 233 215 St. Louis 76 43 28 5 91 212 198 Los Angeles 77 42 28 7 91 224 190 Anaheim 77 39 25 13 91 218 208 Colorado 77 41 28 8 90 241 224 Dallas 77 39 30 8 86 218 210 Calgary 77 35 32 10 80 205 234 Edmonton 77 34 37 6 74 224 250 Chicago 77 31 36 10 72 217 238 Vancouver 77 28 40 9 65 201 248 Arizona 77 27 39 11 65 193 244

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 4, Florida 3

Washington 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1

Arizona 3, Vegas 2

Thursday's Games

Detroit 6, Buffalo 3

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Boston, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.