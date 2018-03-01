FamilyMart Taiwan unveils digital concept store model 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chairman of FamilyMart Taiwan, Yeh Jung-ting (葉榮廷), formally announced Thursday the prototype for Family Mart’s digital concept store

Yeh said that convenient stores need to be modernized according to the world around them as well in preparation for workforce shortages, according to CNA.



(CNA image)

Whereas the 7-Eleven “X-Store” prototype released this January relies on facial recognition, FamilyMart’s concept integrates AI technology instead. The chairman expressed last November that Family Mart still wants locations to be personable, and while there will be less staff, the new stores will not be staff-less like 7-Eleven counterparts.



(CNA image)

FamilyMart will incorporate robots, VR interfaces, interactive projection screens, and smart shelves to make shopping more efficient for customers and staff alike, said Yeh.

The company has been fine tuning their “Digital Concept Store” strategy since 2016.



(CNA image)

One of the greatest advantages will be eliminating the time staff spends ordering stock. Previously ordering goods took around two hours whereas in the future smart shelves will whittle that time down to seconds. IoT technology will regulate the temperature of oden warmers automatically.



(CNA image)

Ultimately there will be 17 technological upgrades made by possible by 15 new partnerships.