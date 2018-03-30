All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Tampa Bay 76 51 21 4 106 273 217 27-9-2 24-12-2 16-7-2 x-Boston 75 47 17 11 105 249 194 25-7-5 22-10-6 15-5-2 Toronto 77 46 24 7 99 261 219 27-9-2 19-15-5 15-8-3 Washington 77 46 24 7 99 243 225 27-9-2 19-15-5 15-7-3 Pittsburgh 77 43 28 6 92 253 238 28-8-2 15-20-4 16-7-2 Philadelphia 78 39 25 14 92 234 232 19-13-6 20-12-8 12-7-6 Columbus 77 43 29 5 91 222 211 25-12-2 18-17-3 14-10-3 New Jersey 76 40 28 8 88 229 228 20-14-3 20-14-5 14-9-1 Florida 75 39 29 7 85 229 228 23-11-3 16-18-4 14-7-2 Carolina 77 34 32 11 79 215 244 18-15-6 16-17-5 9-11-5 N.Y. Rangers 77 33 35 9 75 223 248 21-15-4 12-20-5 9-11-4 N.Y. Islanders 77 32 35 10 74 246 279 17-17-4 15-18-6 11-12-2 Detroit 78 29 38 11 69 205 242 15-15-8 14-23-3 7-15-4 Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245 18-13-8 10-24-4 12-9-5 Ottawa 76 26 39 11 63 207 270 15-18-6 11-21-5 8-12-4 Buffalo 77 24 41 12 60 180 256 11-24-5 13-17-7 11-10-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Nashville 76 49 16 11 109 245 193 26-8-4 23-8-7 18-5-3 x-Winnipeg 76 47 19 10 104 255 200 30-7-2 17-12-8 14-8-2 x-Vegas 77 48 22 7 103 256 208 27-10-2 21-12-5 18-4-3 San Jose 77 44 23 10 98 238 209 24-11-3 20-12-7 21-4-3 Minnesota 76 42 24 10 94 233 215 25-6-8 17-18-2 12-11-1 St. Louis 76 43 28 5 91 212 198 24-15-0 19-13-5 10-10-3 Los Angeles 77 42 28 7 91 224 190 20-14-3 22-14-4 12-11-4 Anaheim 77 39 25 13 91 218 208 22-10-5 17-15-8 13-7-7 Colorado 77 41 28 8 90 241 224 26-11-2 15-17-6 11-10-3 Dallas 77 39 30 8 86 218 210 25-12-3 14-18-5 11-13-0 Calgary 77 35 32 10 80 205 234 15-18-4 20-14-6 10-13-3 Edmonton 77 34 37 6 74 224 250 17-18-4 17-19-2 14-9-2 Chicago 77 31 36 10 72 217 238 17-17-5 14-19-5 7-11-3 Vancouver 77 28 40 9 65 201 248 13-18-6 15-22-3 7-17-1 Arizona 77 27 39 11 65 193 244 15-20-4 12-19-7 9-10-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 4, Florida 3

Washington 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1

Arizona 3, Vegas 2

Thursday's Games

Detroit 6, Buffalo 3

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Boston, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.