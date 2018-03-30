Help wanted: Nudist campground searching for a lifeguard

FOSTER, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island nudist campground is looking for a lifeguard, and the uniform is cheap: nothing.

The Providence Journal reports Dyer Woods Nudist Campgrounds' help wanted notice for a lifeguard this summer says qualified candidates must have "excellent communication skills" and the ability to "work as part of a team."

Campground president Jim Johnson says the lifeguard can wear a swimsuit but it's not necessary.

The campground offers swimming, hiking, volleyball and a sauna for people who aren't afraid to bare it all.

Johnson says there's "really no difference" between the Dyer Woods camp in Foster and a regular campground. He says "it's a family campground and people just show up to relax."

Johnson says once people try going au naturel in nature they'll "fall in love with it."

