|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Toronto
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Boston
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Baltimore 3, Minnesota 2, 11 innings
Houston 4, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 4
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 14, Kansas City 7
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Price 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 0-0) at Texas (Fister 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.