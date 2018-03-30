Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE New York 200 020 101—6 11 1 Toronto 000 000 010—1 2 2

Severino, Green (6), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; J.Happ, Axford (5), Loup (6), D.Barnes (7), Oh (8), Clippard (9) and R.Martin. W_Severino 0-0. L_J.Happ 0-0. HRs_New York, Gardner (1), Stanton 2 (2). Toronto, Pillar (1).

___

Houston 101 100 010—4 6 0 Texas 000 000 001—1 6 0

Verlander, Devenski (7), Peacock (8), Giles (9) and McCann; Hamels, Leclerc (6), C.Martin (7), Bush (8), Jepsen (9) and Chirinos. W_Verlander 0-0. L_Hamels 0-0. HRs_Houston, Springer (1), Marisnick (1).

___

Minnesota 000 000 002 00—2 8 0 Baltimore 000 000 200 01—3 5 0

(11 innings)

Odorizzi, Duke (7), Reed (8), Hildenberger (10), Rodney (10) and J.Castro; Bundy, O'Day (8), Brach (9), Givens (9), Bleier (11) and Joseph. W_Bleier 0-0. L_Rodney 0-0. HRs_Baltimore, Jones (1).

___

Boston 030 000 100—4 8 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 06—6 4 0

Sale, M.Barnes (7), Kelly (8), C.Smith (8) and Vazquez; Archer, Pruitt (7), Colome (9) and W.Ramos. W_Pruitt 0-0. L_C.Smith 0-0. Sv_Colome (0). HRs_Boston, Nunez (1).

___

Chicago 000 530 330—14 14 1 Kansas City 400 000 012— 7 9 0

Shields, Infante (7), Avilan (8), Minaya (9), Bummer (9) and Castillo; D.Duffy, Boyer (5), Keller (6), Grimm (7), Hill (7), B.Smith (7), Flynn (7), Maurer (9), K.Herrera (9) and Butera. W_Shields 0-0. L_D.Duffy 0-0. HRs_Chicago, Davidson 3 (3), Abreu (1), Anderson 2 (2). Kansas City, Duda (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Chicago 310 100 300—8 9 2 Miami 103 000 000—4 8 2

Lester, Cishek (4), Duensing (6), Strop (7), Wilson (8), Montgomery (9) and Contreras; Urena, O'Grady (5), Guerrero (6), Steckenrider (7), Tazawa (8) and Wallach. W_Cishek 0-0. L_Urena 0-0. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (1), Schwarber (1), Happ (1).

___

St. Louis 020 101 000—4 6 1 New York 120 050 01—9 12 0

C.Martinez, Bowman (5), Cecil (5), Mayers (6), J.Hicks (7), Tuivailala (8) and Molina; Syndergaard, Gsellman (7), Swarzak (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki. W_Syndergaard 0-0. L_C.Martinez 0-0. HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (1), Molina (1).

___

Philadelphia 100 004 000—5 6 1 Atlanta 000 002 033—8 9 0

Nola, Milner (6), Garcia (6), Morgan (7), E.Ramos (8), Neris (9) and Knapp; Teheran, Brothers (6), Winkler (6), Moylan (8), S.Freeman (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers, Suzuki, Stewart. W_Vizcaino 0-0. L_Neris 0-0. HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (1). Atlanta, Albies (1), Markakis (1), Freeman (1).

___

Milwaukee 001 000 000 001—2 10 1 San Diego 000 000 001 000—1 6 0

(12 innings)

C.Anderson, Hader (7), Albers (8), Knebel (9), Jeffress (10), J.Barnes (12) and Pina; Richard, Yates (8), McGrath (8), Stammen (9), Hand (10), Cimber (12) and Hedges. W_Jeffress 0-0. L_Cimber 0-0. Sv_J.Barnes (0).