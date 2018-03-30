|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Bogaerts Bos
|1
|4
|2
|3
|.750
|Davidson ChW
|1
|4
|4
|3
|.750
|Andrus Tex
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.667
|Engel ChW
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.667
|Stanton NYY
|1
|5
|3
|3
|.600
|Anderson ChW
|1
|4
|3
|2
|.500
|Butera KC
|1
|4
|1
|2
|.500
|Beltre Tex
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.500
|Hechavarria TB
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.500
|Hicks NYY
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.500
|Judge NYY
|1
|4
|1
|2
|.500
|Machado Bal
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.500
|Nunez Bos
|1
|4
|1
|2
|.500
|Home Runs
Davidson, Chicago, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; 8 tied at 1.
|Runs Batted In
Davidson, Chicago, 5; Stanton, New York, 4; YSanchez, Chicago, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Duda, Kansas City, 3; Span, Tampa Bay, 3; 5 tied at 2.
|Pitching
Pruitt, Tampa Bay, 1-0; Bleier, Baltimore, 1-0; Severino, New York, 1-0; Shields, Chicago, 1-0; Verlander, Houston, 1-0; 142 tied at 0-0.