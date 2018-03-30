  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/03/30 07:59
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Bogaerts Bos 1 4 2 3 .750
Davidson ChW 1 4 4 3 .750
Andrus Tex 1 3 1 2 .667
Engel ChW 1 3 0 2 .667
Stanton NYY 1 5 3 3 .600
Anderson ChW 1 4 3 2 .500
Butera KC 1 4 1 2 .500
Beltre Tex 1 4 0 2 .500
Hechavarria TB 1 4 0 2 .500
Hicks NYY 1 4 0 2 .500
Judge NYY 1 4 1 2 .500
Machado Bal 1 4 0 2 .500
Nunez Bos 1 4 1 2 .500
Home Runs

Davidson, Chicago, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; 8 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Davidson, Chicago, 5; Stanton, New York, 4; YSanchez, Chicago, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Duda, Kansas City, 3; Span, Tampa Bay, 3; 5 tied at 2.

Pitching

Pruitt, Tampa Bay, 1-0; Bleier, Baltimore, 1-0; Severino, New York, 1-0; Shields, Chicago, 1-0; Verlander, Houston, 1-0; 142 tied at 0-0.