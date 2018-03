AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, March 30

thru April 1, Miami — tennis, ATP-WTA, Miami Open.

thru April 1, Rancho Mirage, California — golf, US LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration.

thru April 1, Humble, Texas — golf, US PGA Tour, Houston Open.

thru April 3, Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 2nd test.

thru April 3, Johannesburg — cricket, South Africa vs. Australia, 4th test.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. Highlanders, Melbourne vs. Hurricanes.

SATURDAY, March 31

Cardiff, Wales — boxing, Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker for Joshua's WBA and IBF and Parker's WBO heavyweight titles; Ryan Burnett vs. Yonfrez Parejo for Burnett's WBA bantamweight title.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — horse racing, Dubai World Cup.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Sharks, ACT vs. New South Wales, Bulls vs. Stormers.

SUNDAY, April 1

Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. West Indies, 1st T20.

Belgium — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Flanders.

Johannesburg — rugby, Super Rugby: Lions vs. Crusaders.

MONDAY, April 2

Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. West Indies, 2nd T20.

thru 7, Spain — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Vuelta al Pais Vasco.

thru 8, Charleston, South Carolina — tennis, WTA, Volvo Car Open.

thru 8, Monterrey, Mexico — tennis, WTA, Monterrey Open.

Various sites — football, Asian Champions League: Nasaf vs. Persepolis, Esteghlal vs. Al Rayyan, Al Ain vs. Al Hilal, Al Sadd vs. Al Wasl.

TUESDAY, April 3

Italy, Spain — football, Champions League quarterfinals: Juventus vs. Real Madrid, Sevilla vs. Bayern Munich.

Various sites — football, Asian Champions League: Cerezo Osaka vs. Jeju United, Buriram United vs. Guangzhou Evergrande, Suwon Samsung Bluewings vs. Sydney, Shanghai Shenhua vs. Kashima Antlers, Zobahan vs. Al Duhail, Al Wahda vs. Lokomotiv, Al Gharafa vs. Al Jazira, Al Ahli Saudi vs. Tractorsazi Tabriz.

Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. West Indies, 3rd T20.

WEDNESDAY, April 4

England, Spain — football, Champions League quarterfinals: Liverpool vs. Manchester City, Barcelona vs. Roma.

Various sites — football, Asian Champions League: Ulsan Hyundai vs. Melbourne Victory, Kashiwa Reysol vs. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Kitchee vs. Tianjin Quanjian, Shanhai SIPG vs. Kawasaki Frontale.

thru 15, Gold Coast, Australia — Commonwealth Games.

THURSDAY, April 5

thru 8, Augusta, Georgia — golf, US PGA Tour, Masters.

Europe — football, Europa League.

FRIDAY, April 6

thru 8, various sites — tennis, ATP, Davis Cup quarterfinals: Croatia vs. Kazakhstan, Italy vs France, Spain vs. Germany, United States vs. Belgium.

thru 8, Hong Kong — rugby, world series, Hong Kong Sevens.

Wellington, New Zealand — rugby, Super Rugby: Hurricanes vs. Sharks.

SATURDAY, April 7

Avondale, Arizona — auto racing, IndyCar, Phoenix International Raceway.

US — ice hockey, last day of NHL regular season.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. New South Wales, Chiefs vs. Blues, ACT vs. Queensland, Lions vs. Stormers, Jaguares vs. Crusaders.

Las Vegas — boxing, Jarrett Hurd vs. Erislandy Lara for IBF-WBA junior middleweight titles; Caleb Truax vs. James DeGale for Truax's IBF super middleweight title.

San Juan, Puerto Rico — boxing, Angel Acosta vs. Ryuji Hara for Acosta's WBO junior flyweight title.

SUNDAY, April 8

Sakhir, Bahrain — auto racing, F1, Bahrain GP.

Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina — motorcycling, MotoGP, Termas de Rio Hondo.

France — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Paris-Roubaix.