Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|200
|020
|101—6
|11
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010—1
|2
|2
Severino, Green (6), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez; J.Happ, Axford (5), Loup (6), Barnes (7), Oh (8), Clippard (9) and R.Martin. W_Severino 0-0. L_J.Happ 0-0. HRs_New York, Gardner (1), Stanton 2 (2). Toronto, Pillar (1).
___
|Houston
|101
|100
|010—4
|6
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|0
Verlander, Devenski (7), Peacock (8), Giles (9) and McCann; Hamels, Leclerc (6), C.Martin (7), Bush (8), Jepsen (9) and Chirinos. W_Verlander 0-0. L_Hamels 0-0. HRs_Houston, Springer (1), Marisnick (1).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|002
|00—2
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|200
|01—3
|5
|0
Odorizzi, Duke (7), Reed (8), Hildenberger (10), Rodney (10) and J.Castro; Bundy, O'Day (8), Brach (9), Givens (9), Bleier (11) and Joseph. W_Bleier 0-0. L_Rodney 0-0. HRs_Baltimore, Jones (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|310
|100
|300—8
|9
|2
|Miami
|103
|000
|000—4
|8
|2
Lester, Cishek (4), Duensing (6), Strop (7), Wilson (8), Montgomery (9) and Contreras; Urena, O'Grady (5), Guerrero (6), Steckenrider (7), Tazawa (8) and Wallach. W_Cishek 0-0. L_Urena 0-0. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (1), Schwarber (1), Happ (1).
___
|St. Louis
|020
|101
|000—4
|6
|1
|New York
|120
|050
|01—9
|12
|0
Martinez, Bowman (5), Cecil (5), Mayers (6), J.Hicks (7), Tuivailala (8) and Molina; Syndergaard, Gsellman (7), Swarzak (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki. W_Syndergaard 0-0. L_Martinez 0-0. HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (1), Molina (1).