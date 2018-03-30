  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/30 07:05
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 1 0 1.000
New York 1 0 1.000
Toronto 0 1 .000 1
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 ½
Boston 0 0 .000 ½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 1 .000 ½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 1 0 1.000
Seattle 0 0 .000 ½
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 ½
Oakland 0 0 .000 ½
Texas 0 1 .000 1

___

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 2, 11 innings

Houston 4, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 4

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Price 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 0-0) at Texas (Fister 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.