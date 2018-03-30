Springer 1st with consecutive MLB opening day leadoff HRs

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — George Springer has set a MLB first with his 100th career home run for the Houston Astros.

The World Series MVP led off the Astros' season opener at Texas with a home run off Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels.

It is the second year in a row that Springer led off the Astros opener with a homer, making him the first player in MLB history to ever do that in consecutive seasons, according to Elias.

Springer hit 34 homers during the regular season last year for the Astros, all from the leadoff spot. He hit six more homers in the postseason, including five in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Springer connected in the final four games of the Series.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball