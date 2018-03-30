  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/03/30 05:38
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Newcastle vs. Huddersfield

Man United vs. Swansea

West Brom vs. Burnley

Brighton vs. Leicester

West Ham vs. Southampton

Watford vs. Bournemouth

Everton vs. Man City

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Stoke

Chelsea vs. Tottenham

England Championship
Friday's Matches

Millwall vs. Nottingham Forest

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Preston

Cardiff vs. Burton Albion

Leeds vs. Bolton

Norwich vs. Fulham

Barnsley vs. Bristol City

Brentford vs. Sheffield United

Reading vs. QPR

Middlesbrough vs. Wolverhampton

Derby vs. Sunderland

Saturday's Matches

Birmingham vs. Ipswich

Hull vs. Aston Villa

Monday's Matches

Preston vs. Derby

Ipswich vs. Millwall

QPR vs. Norwich

Burton Albion vs. Middlesbrough

Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley

Bristol City vs. Brentford

Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield United vs. Cardiff

England League One
Thursday's Matches

Blackburn 2, Bradford 0

Gillingham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Friday's Matches

Oxford United vs. Scunthorpe

Wigan vs. Oldham

Northampton vs. Charlton

Blackpool vs. Doncaster

Rochdale vs. Shrewsbury

Rotherham vs. Peterborough

Bristol Rovers vs. Bury

Plymouth vs. Southend

AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town

Saturday's Match

Walsall vs. Portsmouth

Monday's Matches

Peterborough vs. Northampton

Bradford vs. Walsall

Southend vs. Gillingham

Scunthorpe vs. Plymouth

Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol Rovers

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Blackburn

Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United

Oldham vs. Blackpool

Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon

Charlton vs. Rotherham

Portsmouth vs. Wigan

England League Two
Friday's Matches

Cheltenham vs. Carlisle

Cambridge United vs. Crawley Town

Lincoln City vs. Exeter

Yeovil vs. Forest Green Rovers

Newport County vs. Coventry

Notts County vs. Wycombe

Swindon vs. Morecambe

Colchester vs. Luton Town

Mansfield Town vs. Accrington Stanley

Grimsby Town vs. Stevenage

Barnet vs. Crewe

Port Vale vs. Chesterfield

Monday's Matches

Coventry vs. Yeovil

Crawley Town vs. Swindon

Luton Town vs. Mansfield Town

Forest Green Rovers vs. Colchester

Morecambe vs. Cambridge United

Carlisle vs. Lincoln City

Wycombe vs. Grimsby Town

Chesterfield vs. Newport County

Stevenage vs. Barnet

Crewe vs. Port Vale

Accrington Stanley vs. Notts County

Exeter vs. Cheltenham