Can a club for women legally exclude men? NYC launches probe

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is investigating whether a private club founded as work space and networking hub exclusively for women violates the city's anti-discrimination law by barring men.

The city's Commission on Human Rights started its probe into The Wing after receiving a tip from the public.

The inquiry focuses on whether the club violates the city's public accommodations law, which bans discrimination on the basis of gender.

A lawyer representing The Wing said it does not violate any city or state laws.

Audrey Gelman is the club's co-founder. She says the club's success shows women have "a deep yearning" for all-female spaces.