Source: Speaker Ryan to seek re-election, but will he stay?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Ryan's future as House speaker has been such a topic of speculation that even the simple question of whether he will seek re-election to his Wisconsin seat remains secret.

Officially, Ryan says he's still deciding. But a person familiar with Ryan's thinking tells The Associated Press that the speaker plans to file campaign paperwork and intends to win his seat.

Ryan will have to fend off primary challengers, and Democrats are fired up for an ironworker whose Twitter handle is "Iron Stache."

If Ryan rums and wins, even those closest to him aren't certain he'll stay in Congress, particularly if Republicans lose their House majority.

The person was not authorized to discuss Ryan's plans and spoke on condition of anonymity.