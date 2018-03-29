The Latest: Sacramento Kings partner with Black Lives Matter

An attendee for the wake of police shooting victim Stephon Clark carries a drawing of Clark to the Bayside of South Sacramento Church, known as BOSS C
Stevante Clark, the brother of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, is carried into the Bayside of South Sacramento Church, known as BOSS Church, aft
Stevante Clark, the brother of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, is carried away from his brother's wake after confronting members of the media, o
Jamarr Jones carries his daughter Amina, 2, as they leave the wake for police shooting victim Stephon Clark, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Sacramento,
A woman gets help putting on a T-shirt calling for Justice For Stephon Clark, before entering of the Bayside of South Sacramento Church, known as BOSS
Stevante Clark stands on a desk as he shouts the name of his brother Stephon Clark, who was fatally shot by police a week earlier, during a meeting of
Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers on March 18, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, pre
Stevante Clark jumps on the dais and shouts at Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, left, during a city council meeting, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sa
Ticket holders unable to enter the Golden 1 Center stand outside the building after protesters forced a lockdown of the arena before the Dallas Maveri
People blocked from entering the Golden 1 Center stand outside metal detectors, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. A demonstration over th
Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing tick
A demonstrator, left, talks with a Sacramento Kings ticket holder, right, during a protest over the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Poli
Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police,
Helmeted Sacramento Police officers block the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers from demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Ste
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police (all times local):
8:05 a.m.
The Sacramento Kings basketball team says it is partnering with Black Lives Matter and is creating an education fund for the children of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man fatally shot by police in California's capital city.
The statement posted on the Kings' website follows protests over the killing that have twice blocked fans from entering Golden 1 Center, the NBA team's downtown arena.
The Kings also say they are partnering with a group of local leaders called "Build. Black. Coalition." to support what it terms "transformational change" for black communities in Sacramento.
Clarks' funeral is scheduled Thursday. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy.
___
11:15 p.m.
A funeral will be held today for a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by police in California's capital city, which is on edge after days of unrest.
The Rev. Al Sharpton plans to give the eulogy for Stephon Clark at Thursday's funeral at Bayside of South Sacramento church.
Some mourners are predicting increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.
Family members and authorities are calling for calm.
Two Sacramento police officers who were responding to a report of someone breaking car windows fatally shot Clark in his grandparents' backyard. Police say they thought Clark was holding a gun. He was found with a cellphone.
Some have called for the officers to face criminal charges.