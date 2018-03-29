The Latest: Sacramento Kings partner with Black Lives Matter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police (all times local):

8:05 a.m.

The Sacramento Kings basketball team says it is partnering with Black Lives Matter and is creating an education fund for the children of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man fatally shot by police in California's capital city.

The statement posted on the Kings' website follows protests over the killing that have twice blocked fans from entering Golden 1 Center, the NBA team's downtown arena.

The Kings also say they are partnering with a group of local leaders called "Build. Black. Coalition." to support what it terms "transformational change" for black communities in Sacramento.

Clarks' funeral is scheduled Thursday. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy.

___

11:15 p.m.

A funeral will be held today for a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by police in California's capital city, which is on edge after days of unrest.

The Rev. Al Sharpton plans to give the eulogy for Stephon Clark at Thursday's funeral at Bayside of South Sacramento church.

Some mourners are predicting increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

Family members and authorities are calling for calm.

Two Sacramento police officers who were responding to a report of someone breaking car windows fatally shot Clark in his grandparents' backyard. Police say they thought Clark was holding a gun. He was found with a cellphone.

Some have called for the officers to face criminal charges.