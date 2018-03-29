No Easter feast for Catalonia ex-leader in German jail

BERLIN (AP) — Catalonia's former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont can't expect an Easter feast in the north German jail he's currently in awaiting extradition proceedings.

German news agency dpa reports that the menu for Saturday features rice pudding with sugar and cinnamon as the main dish.

On Easter Sunday, inmates will be served ground beef with beans and potatoes. Easter Monday's dish is beef casserole, vegetables and pasta.

Spanish authorities accuse the 55-year-old of rebellion and misuse of public funds in organizing an unauthorized referendum last year over the independence for Catalonia.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium in October.

He was detained in Germany on Sunday on a European arrest warrant. German authorities are considering Spain's request to extradite him.