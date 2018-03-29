The next Kirkland? Online retailers create their own brands

In this Jan. 23, 2018, photo, items from the Uniquely J brand from Jet.com are on display in Hoboken, N.J. Jet says it started to work on Uniquely J b
NEW YORK (AP) — Online retailers are launching their own private-label brands, hoping to copy the success of brick-and-mortar stores like Costco's Kirkland Signature.
Boxed.com has Prince & Spring, Jet.com created Uniquely J and Amazon.com has several, including Wickedly Prime and AmazonBasics.
They're launching them for the same reason physical stores do: Private-label brands make a bigger profit and help keep customers.
But getting shoppers to buy those goods online takes a different strategy: Sites have to design packaging that pops on screens instead of shelves.
For shoppers, who may see the new brands atop their search results, the online-only store labels can offer cost savings on basics, organic items they can't find in nearby stores, or a change from products they see everywhere.