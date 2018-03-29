|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 3:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:00 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Price 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 0-0) at Texas (Fister 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.