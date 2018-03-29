Rusty Staub, slugger who played 23 seasons, dies at 73

FILE - In this June 23, 2012, file photo, Rusty Staub speaks during his induction into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in St. Marys, Ontario. Staub
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets say former slugger Rusty Staub has died at 73.
The team said in a statement he died Thursday after an illness in a hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida, hours before the start of the baseball season. A team spokesman says the Mets learned of the death from friends of Staub who were with him at the time.
Staub was a six-time All-Star and the only player in major league history to have at least 500 hits with four different teams. The orange-haired outfielder became a huge hit with fans in the U.S. and Canada during a career spanning 23 seasons.
Staub played from 1963 to 1985 and finished 284 hits shy of 3,000. Affectionately dubbed "Le Grand Orange" in Montreal, he broke into the majors as a teenager with Houston, lasted into his 40s with the Mets and spent decades doing charity work in the New York area.