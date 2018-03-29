  1. Home
  2. World

Tearful Australia coach Lehmann quits over cheat scandal

By GERALD IMRAY , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/03/29 20:24

Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann, left, arrives with his team at the Cape Town International airport as they depart to Johannesburg for the fin

Australia's coach Darren Lehmann talks on the phone, after the arrival of the Australian team to OR Tambo International International airport in Joha

Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann arrives with his team at the Cape Town International airport as they depart to Johannesburg for the final fiv

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann says he will quit after the final test against South Africa, citing the emotional stress of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Lehmann says he came to his decision after watching news coverage of Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft returning home having confessed to cheating in the third test last weekend.

A tearful Lehmann insisted the decision to quit was his, and he was not fired by his bosses over the scandal that has plunged the team into crisis.

Captain Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Bancroft all received bans.

The final test in Johannesburg starts on Friday. South Africa leads the series 2-1.