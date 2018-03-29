Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 29, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Turning cloudy;88;78;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;W;7;76%;58%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;95;71;Sunny and hot;97;74;NE;5;39%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, breezy;69;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;50;W;16;58%;10%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, nice;74;56;Spotty showers;62;54;WSW;10;73%;72%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;48;39;Partly sunny;53;40;ESE;11;79%;75%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;37;23;Partly sunny;37;20;N;4;63%;3%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with some sun;91;68;Unseasonably hot;97;60;WSW;10;21%;25%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Showers of rain/snow;41;24;A bit of a.m. snow;27;4;NE;15;87%;71%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;87;69;Overcast, a t-storm;85;69;ENE;4;75%;80%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny;66;48;Partly sunny;67;51;S;7;61%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny intervals;70;64;A morning shower;74;62;WSW;8;72%;42%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;97;65;Cooler with sunshine;76;56;NW;14;45%;1%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief a.m. showers;97;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;SSW;5;72%;72%;7

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;92;70;Mostly cloudy;90;70;SSW;5;52%;44%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;More clouds than sun;92;79;Clouds and sun;93;79;S;8;63%;66%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;59;49;Decreasing clouds;62;47;S;15;58%;60%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;66;45;Partial sunshine;64;46;SSW;7;22%;12%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;64;45;Warmer;73;54;S;7;56%;55%;5

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;45;32;Partly sunny, milder;52;37;ENE;6;66%;67%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;63;48;A little rain;64;51;N;6;78%;93%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;82;63;Clouds and sun, nice;82;65;E;9;52%;35%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;55;40;Spotty showers;55;48;SE;8;75%;86%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;50;41;Cloudy, rain ending;53;38;SSW;7;70%;90%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;56;35;Nice with sunshine;64;41;SSE;5;66%;8%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Rain;53;45;Showers and t-storms;61;50;SSE;5;74%;87%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and humid;82;67;Sunshine and humid;82;67;ENE;6;69%;10%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;89;64;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;63;W;5;46%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;67;50;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;45;NE;15;53%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, cooler;73;58;Partly sunny;76;55;NNE;9;37%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;66;60;Partly sunny;70;59;SSE;12;70%;17%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;79;65;A t-storm in spots;80;66;NNE;4;64%;43%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;97;78;Partly sunny, warm;97;81;SSE;12;63%;27%;12

Chicago, United States;A bit of rain;47;35;Partly sunny;49;40;SSW;6;50%;60%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;91;76;A morning shower;89;78;SW;6;71%;80%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cold with snow;34;30;Partly sunny, chilly;38;27;E;5;74%;25%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;73;63;Mostly sunny;73;64;N;8;88%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Fog this morning;73;50;Mostly sunny;74;56;SSE;6;50%;1%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;93;74;Partly sunny, nice;90;74;S;5;70%;44%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;99;66;Hot with hazy sun;97;67;ENE;8;28%;0%;9

Denver, United States;An a.m. snow shower;51;30;Partly sunny;64;35;SSW;7;34%;6%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;95;75;A p.m. t-storm;96;74;SE;8;61%;88%;9

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;73;A shower in the p.m.;87;74;E;4;74%;68%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershowers;47;38;Rain tapering off;46;37;NNE;12;83%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;77;52;Mainly cloudy, warm;79;55;NNE;8;28%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, cooler;65;53;A little a.m. rain;61;53;W;18;71%;88%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Areas of low clouds;82;70;Low clouds;79;70;SE;8;78%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;77;62;A t-storm in spots;78;60;ENE;5;70%;70%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;86;66;Sunshine and nice;86;66;ENE;7;57%;2%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and chilly;36;15;Sunny, but chilly;34;16;ENE;7;64%;0%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SE;7;74%;65%;12

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;76;66;Mostly sunny;78;68;E;8;70%;14%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;82;67;Partly sunny;84;68;N;4;64%;36%;10

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy, warm;101;72;Partly sunny, warm;102;73;SE;5;29%;1%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;93;61;Hazy sun, summerlike;96;63;N;11;21%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and chilly;47;39;Mostly sunny, milder;57;45;SSE;6;75%;1%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;74;Partly sunny, warm;93;76;WSW;8;64%;12%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, summerlike;103;78;Cooler with some sun;89;76;NNW;12;51%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;80;56;Mostly sunny;82;59;WNW;7;52%;28%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;73;46;Mostly sunny, warm;80;50;WSW;4;21%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;103;74;Hot with hazy sun;98;75;WNW;11;33%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;77;51;A t-storm in spots;72;51;SE;5;65%;63%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Fog will lift;105;73;Sunny and very warm;102;72;N;17;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A snow shower;37;33;A touch of rain;42;40;SSE;9;82%;85%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;84;72;Mostly sunny;87;71;NE;8;55%;44%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;92;74;Mostly cloudy;92;75;W;5;62%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;95;78;A t-storm around;96;76;SSW;9;52%;78%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;74;A t-storm in spots;92;73;N;4;78%;77%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;36;A t-storm in spots;53;36;SSE;7;70%;67%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;A t-storm around;91;79;SSW;6;71%;51%;11

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;75;66;Partly sunny;74;66;S;8;74%;14%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;57;48;Spotty showers;57;48;WNW;12;64%;88%;5

London, United Kingdom;Cool with rain;51;38;Chilly with rain;46;39;NNW;9;86%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;77;55;Low clouds breaking;80;58;SE;5;52%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;89;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;S;6;78%;66%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, cooler;60;42;Spotty showers;52;41;SW;8;48%;87%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;80;Partly sunny;90;80;WNW;5;65%;58%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A morning t-storm;83;77;ESE;5;82%;83%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;89;75;Partly sunny;88;75;ENE;5;60%;66%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Not as warm;73;54;Partly sunny;73;52;SSE;10;61%;4%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;82;54;Sun and some clouds;77;50;NNE;5;42%;32%;12

Miami, United States;Nice with some sun;79;71;Areas of low clouds;82;69;SSE;10;63%;15%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Snowy this afternoon;36;27;A bit of a.m. snow;42;32;S;8;77%;80%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;89;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;SE;8;64%;63%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;79;65;Mostly sunny, nice;81;64;ENE;7;67%;6%;6

Montreal, Canada;Fog this morning;49;38;A shower in the a.m.;49;29;NW;7;64%;55%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, chilly;33;13;Thickening clouds;33;24;SSE;7;51%;46%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;Hazy sun;90;79;SW;7;61%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;73;58;A t-storm in spots;77;60;NNE;12;69%;56%;10

New York, United States;A shower or two;54;50;Morning rain, fog;60;40;NNW;11;63%;68%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers around;68;51;Sunshine, pleasant;72;48;WNW;10;53%;1%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;34;28;Rain and snow shower;34;9;W;20;81%;56%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;71;46;Plenty of sunshine;60;40;N;10;35%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, chilly;38;17;Sunny, but chilly;36;17;NNW;5;49%;1%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;47;35;Cloudy and breezy;44;25;NW;15;64%;9%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;86;77;Partly sunny;86;78;ENE;7;73%;3%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;93;77;A t-storm in spots;93;76;NNW;12;59%;64%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;87;73;A shower in spots;86;74;NE;8;70%;56%;8

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;54;42;Showers around;52;40;SSW;10;70%;74%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;84;65;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;SSW;10;45%;52%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;93;77;A shower in spots;91;77;S;7;68%;65%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;N;11;79%;82%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;90;67;Nice with sunshine;88;67;NE;6;37%;12%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Overcast;48;34;Partly sunny;55;42;E;8;59%;74%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mild with clearing;70;39;Mild with sunshine;68;40;WSW;6;49%;3%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;66;54;Showers;64;54;E;7;77%;97%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;67;51;Partly sunny;63;50;WSW;11;60%;45%;7

Recife, Brazil;A downpour;84;75;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;ESE;7;71%;83%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Thickening clouds;45;35;An afternoon shower;44;34;NW;5;84%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;Abundant sunshine;41;27;A little snow;41;30;S;8;68%;88%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;86;73;Showers around;85;73;ENE;6;72%;78%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, summerlike;99;75;Unseasonably hot;101;72;NNE;10;8%;1%;8

Rome, Italy;Sun and some clouds;67;53;A little p.m. rain;69;54;SE;11;70%;87%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;32;18;Plenty of sun;35;14;E;5;58%;0%;3

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;High clouds;69;51;WSW;6;80%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;86;65;Sun and some clouds;82;64;ENE;10;60%;25%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;79;72;Sunshine and nice;80;73;ENE;13;62%;46%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;65;Partly sunny;79;65;N;5;65%;44%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;83;45;Mostly sunny;82;47;WNW;5;13%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;88;59;Mostly sunny;87;58;WSW;5;33%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;84;67;Mostly sunny;83;67;N;9;57%;30%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A few showers;56;41;Cool with rain;52;39;WNW;10;76%;89%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;55;46;A shower;55;44;SSE;7;78%;68%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;69;46;Mild with sunshine;67;47;WSW;7;49%;3%;6

Shanghai, China;Inc. clouds;75;55;Clouds breaking;70;55;ESE;9;72%;1%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Inc. clouds;87;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;NNE;8;77%;67%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;61;34;Clouds and sun, mild;66;43;SSE;6;58%;6%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;72;Mostly sunny, nice;83;72;NE;10;58%;8%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny, but chilly;35;24;Sunny, but chilly;35;23;NE;8;55%;40%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;82;69;Mostly sunny, humid;85;70;S;8;63%;25%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;86;69;Partly sunny;81;68;E;13;60%;30%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, chilly;32;21;Partly sunny, chilly;37;23;E;8;41%;33%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Episodes of sunshine;73;54;High clouds, warmer;84;64;SE;10;30%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;61;49;Afternoon rain;58;42;NW;19;69%;88%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;85;67;Showers around;81;58;NE;8;20%;63%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, cooler;69;58;A shower in the a.m.;67;57;S;13;53%;57%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;67;44;Periods of sun;75;56;ESE;5;45%;14%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and mild;70;50;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;44;ENE;10;33%;0%;7

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;42;36;Mostly cloudy;45;32;NNW;13;53%;7%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Warmer with sunshine;80;62;Brilliant sunshine;83;68;SSE;6;37%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warmer;81;57;Mostly sunny, warm;83;54;NW;7;40%;2%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy, mild;60;34;Rain and snow shower;46;31;SSE;9;57%;58%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;47;43;Clouds and sun;53;40;ENE;5;61%;12%;3

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy, p.m. rain;53;39;Partly sunny;56;48;SSE;11;67%;71%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;86;73;A t-storm in spots;90;72;ESE;6;56%;55%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;39;30;Bit of rain, snow;45;27;SW;8;71%;68%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;45;35;Partly sunny, milder;54;38;SE;9;59%;23%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;64;57;Plenty of sunshine;68;59;N;5;75%;3%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;97;74;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;WSW;6;51%;2%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and very warm;77;48;Cooler with rain;62;36;SW;4;63%;93%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit