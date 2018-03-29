Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 29, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Turning cloudy;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;W;12;76%;58%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;35;22;Sunny and hot;36;23;NE;8;39%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, breezy;20;10;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;10;W;26;58%;10%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, nice;23;14;Spotty showers;17;12;WSW;16;73%;72%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;9;4;Partly sunny;12;4;ESE;18;79%;75%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;3;-5;Partly sunny;3;-7;N;7;63%;3%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with some sun;33;20;Unseasonably hot;36;15;WSW;16;21%;25%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Showers of rain/snow;5;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;-3;-15;NE;25;87%;71%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;30;21;Overcast, a t-storm;29;21;ENE;6;75%;80%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny;19;9;Partly sunny;20;10;S;11;61%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny intervals;21;18;A morning shower;23;16;WSW;13;72%;42%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;36;18;Cooler with sunshine;24;13;NW;23;45%;1%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief a.m. showers;36;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;SSW;8;72%;72%;7

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;33;21;Mostly cloudy;32;21;SSW;8;52%;44%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;More clouds than sun;33;26;Clouds and sun;34;26;S;14;63%;66%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;15;9;Decreasing clouds;17;9;S;24;58%;60%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;19;7;Partial sunshine;18;8;SSW;11;22%;12%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;18;7;Warmer;23;12;S;11;56%;55%;5

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;7;0;Partly sunny, milder;11;3;ENE;10;66%;67%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;17;9;A little rain;18;10;N;10;78%;93%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Clouds and sun, nice;28;18;E;14;52%;35%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;13;5;Spotty showers;13;9;SE;13;75%;86%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;10;5;Cloudy, rain ending;12;3;SSW;11;70%;90%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;13;2;Nice with sunshine;18;5;SSE;8;66%;8%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Rain;11;7;Showers and t-storms;16;10;SSE;8;74%;87%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and humid;28;19;Sunshine and humid;28;20;ENE;9;69%;10%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;32;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;17;W;8;46%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;20;10;Mostly sunny, cooler;16;7;NE;24;53%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, cooler;23;14;Partly sunny;25;13;NNE;15;37%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;19;15;Partly sunny;21;15;SSE;19;70%;17%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;26;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;NNE;6;64%;43%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;36;26;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;SSE;20;63%;27%;12

Chicago, United States;A bit of rain;8;2;Partly sunny;10;5;SSW;10;50%;60%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;33;25;A morning shower;32;25;SW;9;71%;80%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cold with snow;1;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-3;E;8;74%;25%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;23;17;Mostly sunny;23;18;N;13;88%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Fog this morning;23;10;Mostly sunny;23;13;SSE;10;50%;1%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;34;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;S;8;70%;44%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;37;19;Hot with hazy sun;36;19;ENE;14;28%;0%;9

Denver, United States;An a.m. snow shower;10;-1;Partly sunny;18;2;SSW;12;34%;6%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;35;23;SE;14;61%;88%;9

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;E;7;74%;68%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershowers;8;4;Rain tapering off;8;3;NNE;19;83%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;25;11;Mainly cloudy, warm;26;13;NNE;13;28%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, cooler;18;12;A little a.m. rain;16;12;W;28;71%;88%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Areas of low clouds;28;21;Low clouds;26;21;SE;12;78%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;25;16;A t-storm in spots;26;15;ENE;8;70%;70%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;19;Sunshine and nice;30;19;ENE;11;57%;2%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and chilly;2;-10;Sunny, but chilly;1;-9;ENE;12;64%;0%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SE;11;74%;65%;12

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;25;19;Mostly sunny;26;20;E;12;70%;14%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;19;Partly sunny;29;20;N;6;64%;36%;10

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy, warm;39;22;Partly sunny, warm;39;23;SE;7;29%;1%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;34;16;Hazy sun, summerlike;36;17;N;18;21%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and chilly;8;4;Mostly sunny, milder;14;7;SSE;9;75%;1%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;23;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;WSW;13;64%;12%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, summerlike;39;26;Cooler with some sun;31;24;NNW;20;51%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;26;13;Mostly sunny;28;15;WNW;11;52%;28%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;23;8;Mostly sunny, warm;27;10;WSW;7;21%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;40;24;Hot with hazy sun;37;24;WNW;17;33%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;25;10;A t-storm in spots;22;10;SE;9;65%;63%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Fog will lift;41;23;Sunny and very warm;39;22;N;27;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A snow shower;3;0;A touch of rain;6;4;SSE;14;82%;85%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;29;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;NE;13;55%;44%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;23;Mostly cloudy;33;24;W;9;62%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;35;26;A t-storm around;35;24;SSW;14;52%;78%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;N;7;78%;77%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;2;A t-storm in spots;12;2;SSE;11;70%;67%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;SSW;9;71%;51%;11

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;24;19;Partly sunny;23;19;S;13;74%;14%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;14;9;Spotty showers;14;9;WNW;19;64%;88%;5

London, United Kingdom;Cool with rain;11;3;Chilly with rain;8;4;NNW;15;86%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;25;13;Low clouds breaking;27;14;SE;8;52%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;S;10;78%;66%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, cooler;15;6;Spotty showers;11;5;SW;13;48%;87%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;26;Partly sunny;32;27;WNW;7;65%;58%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A morning t-storm;29;25;ESE;8;82%;83%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;ENE;9;60%;66%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Not as warm;23;12;Partly sunny;23;11;SSE;15;61%;4%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;12;Sun and some clouds;25;10;NNE;9;42%;32%;12

Miami, United States;Nice with some sun;26;22;Areas of low clouds;28;21;SSE;15;63%;15%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Snowy this afternoon;2;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;6;0;S;12;77%;80%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SE;13;64%;63%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;ENE;11;67%;6%;6

Montreal, Canada;Fog this morning;9;3;A shower in the a.m.;9;-2;NW;12;64%;55%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-11;Thickening clouds;0;-4;SSE;12;51%;46%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Hazy sun;32;26;SW;11;61%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;23;15;A t-storm in spots;25;15;NNE;19;69%;56%;10

New York, United States;A shower or two;12;10;Morning rain, fog;16;4;NNW;17;63%;68%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers around;20;11;Sunshine, pleasant;22;9;WNW;17;53%;1%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;1;-2;Rain and snow shower;1;-13;W;32;81%;56%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;22;8;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;N;16;35%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-8;Sunny, but chilly;2;-8;NNW;7;49%;1%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;8;2;Cloudy and breezy;7;-4;NW;24;64%;9%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;25;Partly sunny;30;26;ENE;11;73%;3%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;NNW;19;59%;64%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;A shower in spots;30;23;NE;13;70%;56%;8

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;12;6;Showers around;11;4;SSW;16;70%;74%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;29;18;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;SSW;17;45%;52%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A shower in spots;33;25;S;11;68%;65%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;17;79%;82%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;32;19;Nice with sunshine;31;20;NE;10;37%;12%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Overcast;9;1;Partly sunny;13;5;E;12;59%;74%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mild with clearing;21;4;Mild with sunshine;20;5;WSW;10;49%;3%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;19;12;Showers;18;12;E;11;77%;97%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;19;10;Partly sunny;17;10;WSW;18;60%;45%;7

Recife, Brazil;A downpour;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;ESE;11;71%;83%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Thickening clouds;7;2;An afternoon shower;7;1;NW;8;84%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;Abundant sunshine;5;-3;A little snow;5;-1;S;13;68%;88%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;30;23;Showers around;29;23;ENE;10;72%;78%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, summerlike;37;24;Unseasonably hot;38;22;NNE;16;8%;1%;8

Rome, Italy;Sun and some clouds;20;12;A little p.m. rain;20;12;SE;17;70%;87%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;0;-8;Plenty of sun;2;-10;E;8;58%;0%;3

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;High clouds;21;10;WSW;9;80%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;Sun and some clouds;28;18;ENE;16;60%;25%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;26;22;Sunshine and nice;26;23;ENE;20;62%;46%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny;26;19;N;8;65%;44%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;28;7;Mostly sunny;28;8;WNW;9;13%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;Mostly sunny;30;15;WSW;9;33%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny;28;20;N;14;57%;30%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A few showers;14;5;Cool with rain;11;4;WNW;16;76%;89%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;13;8;A shower;13;7;SSE;11;78%;68%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;21;8;Mild with sunshine;20;8;WSW;11;49%;3%;6

Shanghai, China;Inc. clouds;24;13;Clouds breaking;21;13;ESE;15;72%;1%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Inc. clouds;30;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;NNE;13;77%;67%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;16;1;Clouds and sun, mild;19;6;SSE;10;58%;6%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;22;Mostly sunny, nice;28;22;NE;16;58%;8%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny, but chilly;2;-4;Sunny, but chilly;2;-5;NE;14;55%;40%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny, humid;29;21;S;14;63%;25%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny;27;20;E;21;60%;30%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-6;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-5;E;13;41%;33%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Episodes of sunshine;23;12;High clouds, warmer;29;18;SE;16;30%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;16;10;Afternoon rain;14;5;NW;30;69%;88%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;Showers around;27;14;NE;13;20%;63%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, cooler;21;15;A shower in the a.m.;19;14;S;21;53%;57%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;19;7;Periods of sun;24;13;ESE;8;45%;14%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and mild;21;10;Mostly sunny, cooler;17;7;ENE;17;33%;0%;7

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;6;2;Mostly cloudy;7;0;NNW;22;53%;7%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Warmer with sunshine;27;17;Brilliant sunshine;28;20;SSE;9;37%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warmer;27;14;Mostly sunny, warm;28;12;NW;11;40%;2%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy, mild;15;1;Rain and snow shower;8;-1;SSE;14;57%;58%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;8;6;Clouds and sun;12;4;ENE;7;61%;12%;3

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy, p.m. rain;12;4;Partly sunny;13;9;SSE;17;67%;71%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;30;23;A t-storm in spots;32;22;ESE;10;56%;55%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;4;-1;Bit of rain, snow;7;-3;SW;13;71%;68%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;7;2;Partly sunny, milder;12;3;SE;14;59%;23%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;18;14;Plenty of sunshine;20;15;N;8;75%;3%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;36;23;Mostly sunny, warm;37;23;WSW;10;51%;2%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and very warm;25;9;Cooler with rain;17;2;SW;7;63%;93%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius