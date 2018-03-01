Taiwan President asks South Korean legislators for support at WHA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) asked visiting women legislators from South Korea for their support for Taiwan’s bid to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA).

Taiwan wants to attend the May 21-26 event in Geneva, Switzerland, but pressure from China is making that unlikely, reports have said.

In her address to the visiting lawmakers, Tsai first of all noted that Taiwan and South Korea had become each other’s third-largest source of tourists, with the Korean language even being heard inside the Presidential Office Building sometimes, the Central News Agency reported.

Ever closer ties between the two countries would allow for the exchange of experiences, especially since the two shared similarities in the fields of long-term care for the elderly and women’s participation in the workforce, Tsai said.

In the domain of women’s rights, Taiwan, the United States and Australia had recently set up an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation fund devoted to women and the economy, the president said. The formation of the entity showed recognition for Taiwan’s efforts on behalf of women’s empowerment, and Tsai said she hoped Taiwan and South Korea could further develop cooperation on women’s issues.

On the WHA, she said Taiwan’s experience in dealing with health care, health insurance and disease prevention made it more than qualified to join the attend the World Health Organization event, reports said. Tsai expressed the hope that the South Korean legislators could also throw their weight behind Taiwan’s bid to attend the annual event.

China has done its utmost to block Taiwan and the Tsai Administration from participating in international organizations and events such as the WHA in order to enforce its claims of sovereignty over the independent island nation.