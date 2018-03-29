Milan and Turin joining forces for 2026 Olympic bid

ROME (AP) — Milan and Turin are combining to bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Italian Olympic Committee sent a letter of intent to the IOC on Thursday stating its plans with the two cities.

While there is usually only one host city, the International Olympic Committee's new, more flexible bidding process allows for the games to be spread over larger areas — although they can still be named after only one city.

CONI says it would let the IOC decide which city gets naming rights.

Subject to approval by an eventual new government, the bid could entail ceremonies and some ice sports in Milan with other events held at venues built for the 2006 Turin Olympics.