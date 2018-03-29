Report: British Minister for Investment Graham Stuart to visit Taiwan next month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—British Minister for Investment Graham Stuart will visit Taiwan on April 9 and 10, during which he will announce major Taiwanese investments in the UK and witness the signing of the MoU regarding cooperation of offshore wind turbines and marine engineering projects between the two countries, according to information released by the British Office Taipei, a Chinese-language Liberty Times report said on Thursday.

Stuart will also visit President Tsai Ing-wen and meet with British company representatives in Taiwan as well as Taiwanese industry leaders, the report said.

The report also said that Stuart will hold a press conference at Yeshealth iFarm (源鮮智), a farm in Taoyuan City dedicated to the development of sustainable agriculture technology, during his visit to Taiwan. Media reports have said that the UK used to rely on vegetable imports from EU countries because the climate in the UK is not congenial for growing vegetables. After its exit from the EU, the UK will have to find solutions for its vegetable supply, and therefore it is expected that the UK will work with Yeshealth iFarm to build a farm of new agriculture technology in York, according to the Liberty Times report.