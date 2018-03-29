Taiwan's Chunghwa Post strengthens ATM security

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to a Chunghwa Post announcement, the company has invested heavily in increasing the security for the Automated Teller Machines (ATM) installed around the country. The new system will allow maximum 15 minutes for the ATM user to linger around the system, should the person hang around the machine any longer, the system will ask the person to leave.

For the new system the company has reportedly increased the budget by NT$29.05 million (US$996,125) as compared to the previous fiscal year.

When questioned by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Lee Kun-tse (李昆澤) and Cheng Pao-ching (鄭寶清) about the reason behind the increase in budget, Ku Jaw-shian (古兆賢), director of the company's Department of Occupational Safety and Health, explained that after the First Bank ATM heist in 2016, the company had come to the conclusion to increase their security, as reported by the Liberty Times.

Ku also mentioned that the new installed remote-control system comes with pre-installed features such as imaging, electronic patrol, anti-pinhole photography detection as well as the broadcasting system that will warn individuals around the ATM if they stay around for too long.

If the alleged person still does not leave the ATM, security personnel would be assigned to ensure removal of the person by arriving at the scene.

The system will be operating 24/7 and the security firm assigned to monitor the ATMs would inform Chunghwa Post immediately in the case of a security threat.

The smart system will also be able to detect flood, fire, and hidden cameras as mentioned by Ku.

A multi-national crime ring was involved in the theft of more than NT$83 million (US$2.6 million) from First Bank's ATMs in July 2016.

Three members from Eastern Europe are serving time in Taiwanese prisons, but one of the ring leaders behind the heist who got away was recently arrested in Spain, according to the Central News Agency.