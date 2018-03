PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has arrived in North Korea for a three-day stay.

Bach was met at Pyongyang's international airport by North Korean Sports Minister Kim Il Guk and Jang Ung, the country's Olympic committee member.

Bach did not take questions at the airport. His visit comes after the IOC played a key role in allowing North Korea to participate in last month's Pyeongchang Olympic Games in South Korea.