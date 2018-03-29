Kane Williamson replaces David Warner as captain of IPL team

NEW DELHI (AP) — Kane Williamson has been appointed captain of the IPL's Sunrisers Hyderbad, replacing the suspended David Warner.

Warner has been suspended from cricket for ball tampering during Australia's test series in South Africa. Williamson is currently playing with New Zealand in a home series against England.

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO K. Shanmugam made the announcement Thursday on Twitter. The IPL starts April 7.

Australia captain Steve Smith has already relinquished the captaincy of the IPL's Rajasthan Royals.

Cricket Australia has banned Smith and Warner for 12 months and Cameron Bancroft for nine months from all competition in Australia except club cricket.

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said Indian officials subsequently extended the ban to their lucrative Twenty20 league.