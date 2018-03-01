World is watching transitional justice for indigenous peoples: Taiwan President

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The world is watching the experiences of Taiwan’s indigenous peoples with transitional justice, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Thursday.

She was speaking at a meeting of the Indigenous Peoples’ History and Transitional Justice Committee at the Presidential Office, the Central News Agency reported.

Taiwan’s experiences would encourage other nations and other indigenous populations, as this was a sign of the island country’s democratic values, she said.

The president also announced that a new Transitional Justice Committee with nine members would include at least one indigenous person, according to CNA.

The issues of land and autonomy had come up several times at Thursday’s meeting and four previous such occasions. Major government departments such as the Forestry Bureau and corporations like Taiwan Sugar Corp. and Asia Cement had all been the subject of remarks by indigenous residents, leading to a better understanding of each other’s positions, Tsai reportedly said.

The process of transitional justice had attracted attention from overseas, with the human rights organization Freedom House noting in January that Taiwan had passed a law allowing for the official usage of each indigenous language, Tsai told the committee Thursday.