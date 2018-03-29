MOFA will help to protect legal rights of Taiwanese student arrested in the US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After the news broke about an 18-year old Taiwanese named An Tso Sun (孫安佐) being arrested by the US Upper Darby Police Department for allegedly threatening to attack his school, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it would offer assistance to help and protect the suspect's legal rights.

Andrew Lee (李憲章), a spokesperson for MOFA, told local media that Taiwan's representative office in New York has contacted the family after he was charged with making a terrorist threat and first-degree misdemeanor as the local police found a military ballistic vest, military-style ski mask, a backpack with ammo pouches, a crossbow complete with scope and light, and a garrote in his possession.

Lee also said the office has initiated contact with both the local police and Sun's attorney. The department will be sending officials to visit Sun in the US and also mentioned its willingness to assist Sun's parents should they wish to visit their son, as reported by Central News Agency.

Sun has been identified as the son of entertainers Sun Peng and Di Ying (狄鶯) as quoted by TV News channel Sanlih News.

Sun has been charged with one misdemeanor count of making terrorist threats and is being held at the Delaware County prison on $100,000 bail.