Kenyan opposition figure deported to Dubai, lawyers say

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Lawyers say that early Thursday Kenyan authorities deported an opposition politician whose attempt to enter the country led to him being detained in an airport toilet for more than a day.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta said that Miguna Miguna, targeted in a Kenyan government crackdown amid lingering election tensions, was sent to Dubai even after a court ordered authorities to release him. Another lawyer, James Orengo, said police at the airport roughed up lawyers and forced them to leave when they tried to serve the court order.

Kenyan authorities did not immediately respond, though Kenya's immigration department re-tweeted a post urging the public to ignore a rumor that Miguna had been sedated.

The deportation ended the airport drama in which Miguna posted from what he called "Toilet at Terminal 2."