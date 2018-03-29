German unemployment falls below 2.5 million in March

BERLIN (AP) — Unemployment in Germany fell below 2.5 million in March amid a seasonable upswing.

The Federal Labor Agency said Thursday the unadjusted rate fell to 5.5 percent in March from 5.7 percent the month before, with the number of unemployed dropping by 88,000 to 2.46 million.

Compared with the same month a year ago, the number of people unemployed in Europe's largest economy fell by 204,000.

Adjusted for seasonal factors, the jobless rate fell one percentage point to 5.3 percent month-on-month.

The labor agency said there were 778,000 vacancies in March, an increase of 86,000 compared with the same month in 2017.