Taiwan president to visit Swaziland April 17-21 without stopovers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will visit Swaziland from April 17 to 21, but will not make any stopovers in other countries and not visit Taiwan’s other African ally, Burkina Faso, the announced Thursday.

Due to pressure from China, Taiwan only has 20 official diplomatic allies left, most of them small or impoverished nations in the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Africa, with the Vatican as the only one in Europe.

As news emerged earlier in the week that Tsai was planning to visit Swaziland, some reports hinted that she might stop in a country without official relations with Taiwan, primarily for refueling.

Officials were reportedly also evaluating a visit to Burkina Faso, Taiwan’s only other ally in Africa, which was recently hit by unrest.

In the end, when Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) announced Tsai’s travel plans at the Presidential Office Thursday, he made clear that the president would be traveling directly from Taiwan to Swaziland and back, the Central News Agency reported.

Tsai will be spending four days and three nights in the landlocked southern African monarchy, which is marking the 50th anniversary of official diplomatic relations with Taiwan this year. It will be her first visit to the continent, reports said.