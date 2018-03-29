|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 0-0) at Texas (Hamels 0-0), 3:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at Toronto (Happ 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
Boston (Sale 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-0), 4:00 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards 0-0) at Oakland (Graveman 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-0), 4:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 0-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Price 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 0-0) at Texas (Fister 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 0-0) at Texas (Moore 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0) at Toronto (Estrada 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Baltimore (Cashner 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-0), 7:15 p.m.