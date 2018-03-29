  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/29 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000
Baltimore 0 0 .000
Boston 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000

___

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-0) at Texas (Hamels 0-0), 3:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at Toronto (Happ 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-0), 4:00 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Richards 0-0) at Oakland (Graveman 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 0-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Price 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 0-0) at Texas (Fister 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 0-0) at Texas (Moore 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0) at Toronto (Estrada 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Baltimore (Cashner 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-0), 7:15 p.m.