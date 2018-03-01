Taiwan prosecutors to summons NTU president-elect over China job: reports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Prosecutors are about to summons National Taiwan University (NTU) President-elect Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) in their probe into his allegedly illegal jobs teaching at colleges in China, the Liberty Times reported Thursday.

Since his election last January, the former National Development Council minister has been caught up in a web of allegations, ranging from failing to reveal a board membership and plagiarism to teaching at three Chinese universities in violation of laws banning such activities for Taiwanese professors and government members. Even though his inauguration was scheduled for February 1, the Ministry of Education has until now still not agreed to allow him to take office.

According to the Liberty Times, the Taipei District Prosecutors Office had notified NTU’s financial studies department, where Kuan teaches, that it would soon issue a summons to the former Kuomintang government minister to have him come in for questioning.

Kuan faces probes into alleged violations of three separate laws on the protection of national secrets, relations with China, and the work of government employees, the paper reported.

Last week, NTU said Kuan had received approval from the school to visit China several times in 2015 and 2016 to attend international meetings and deliver speeches. Xiamen University reportedly told NTU that Kuan did not receive a salary and did not teach any classes, meaning his position at the college was merely honorific.

Nevertheless, Kuan was still being suspected of having violated the law that bars former government officials from working in China within three years of having left their position, the Liberty Times reported. He was also accused of having worked at three universities in China as early as 2005, violating a ban on professors appointed in Taiwan against holding other jobs overseas.

Kuan has repeatedly professed his innocence over the allegations and called on the Ministry of Education to let his appointment go ahead.