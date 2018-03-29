Camera lost in Japan is found by Taiwanese students 2 years later

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Japanese woman has finally found her camera over two years after losing in it the ocean in Japan after Taiwanese elementary school students found it on a beach in northeastern Yilan County, reported CNA.

As part of a routine beach cleanup on Tuesday (March 27), a class of fifth grade students from Yueming Elementary school in Yilan County stumbled upon a heavily weathered waterproof case with a black Canon PowerShot G12 camera well preserved inside.

The class deliberated for a while whether to look at the memory card's contents due to privacy concerns, but in the end, they decided the images might help them locate the owner of the camera, said homeroom class teacher Park Lee (李公元) to CNA.

The students found that the most recent photos were timestamped Sept. 7, 2015 and amazingly, the camera's battery still had some charge left. Judging from the scenery in the photos, the students and teachers deduced that the photos were likely taken around the Japanese island of Ishigaki, which is approximately 250 kilometers east of Yilan County.

Yesterday, Lee decided to post on his Facebook page 33 images from the memory card with an explanation of where the camera was found and how to contact him in both Chinese and Japanese. To date, the post has received 24,000 views and 12,628 shares.

Today (March 29), a Japanese woman identified as Serina Tsubakihara contacted Lee saying that she remembered losing the camera when diving off the coast of Ishigaki over two years ago. Tsubakihara is so grateful that the students have been able to find her camera, she is planning to travel to Taiwan to thank them personally, said Lee to CNA.

Tsubakihara is no stranger to Taiwan as she today sent Lee a photo of herself eating ice cream during a visit to the country last year. The image Tsubakihara sent of herself clearly shows that she is the same woman in the photos found by the student.