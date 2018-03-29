City on edge for funeral of man killed by Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A funeral will be held today for a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by police in California's capital city, which is on edge after days of unrest.

The Rev. Al Sharpton plans to give the eulogy for Stephon Clark at Thursday's funeral at Bayside of South Sacramento church.

Some mourners are predicting increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

Family members and authorities are calling for calm.

Two Sacramento police officers who were responding to a report of someone breaking car windows fatally shot Clark in his grandparents' backyard. Police say they thought Clark was holding a gun. He was found with a cellphone.

Some have called for the officers to face criminal charges.