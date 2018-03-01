Taiwanese writer to protest to Man Booker Prize about China name

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Writer Wu Ming-yi (吳明益) said Thursday he would contact the Man Booker Prize organizers after they changed the name of his country on their website from “Taiwan” to “Taiwan, China.”

Wu’s “The Stolen Bicycle” is one of 13 novels longlisted for the Man Booker International Prize.

Over the past few months, pressure from China caused name changes for Taiwan on the web sites of overseas institutions from hotels and airlines to the Swedish tax authorities.

Wu expressed his dissatisfaction with the change on the Man Booker web site on his Facebook page Thursday in Chinese and English.

“Since the publication of the longlist for this year’s Man Booker International award, my nationality on the webpage has been changed from Taiwan to Taiwan, China, which is not my personal position on this issue,” he wrote.

Wu added he was trying to get it changed back again. “I will therefore seek assistance in expressing my personal position to the award organization.”

In an earlier post, when his nomination for the prize had been announced, Wu wrote that he was honored to feature on the list, adding that his nationality had been written as Taiwan, the Central News Agency reported.

His publisher and editors voiced their support for Wu’s plan to contact the Man Booker Prize about the name change.