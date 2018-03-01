Universal Smart City Congress discusses smart futures in Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five speakers discussed strategies for implementing smart technologies into their municipal and regional representative areas at the “Universal Smart City Congress” on March 29 during the Smart City Summit & Expo.

The event began with a keynote speech by Ivan Štefanec, a member of the European Parliament. According to Štefanec, over 78% of Europeans lives in cities, a figure expected to increase around Europe, and similarly around the world, in the near future.

Štefanec gave examples of successes and challenges regarding IoT integration into European Union cities. He stressed that municipal legislators should continue to provide a solid “legislative framework” for smart technologies to unfold around and that change makers must remember that the “smart city” concept will unfold differently depending on the place.

Shinya Ohnishi, Director of Site Utilization Department for the Fukuoka City Government in Japan, introduced the urban development project in Fukouoka City.

Fukouoka City is around 1,000 kilometers from Tokyo. The project stemmed from the relocation of the city’s university and has since brought many smart technologies to the city at an impressive rate.

Sri Purnomo, a Regent of Sleman Regency in Indonesia, outlined the recent progress of Smart City development projects in Sleman since 2016. The project includes an overall digitizing of municipal services, like licensing tax systems, online tax services, smart apps, and e-government systems, and most importantly a stronger recovery management system to be used during natural disasters.

The General Director of Innopolis Special Economic Zone in Russia, Igor Nosov, introduced the budding IT Capital of Russia, Innopolis. Since first establishment as a city in 2015, Innopolis has made great strides to be at the forefront of Russian technological development, from the founding of Russia’s first IT university with all subjects taught in English to direct tax incentives for incoming inhabitants.

Lastly, Petr Kalas, an Advisor from South Bohemia, Czech Republic, summarized the nation’s smart city model. Kalas named Litoměřice as a prime example of a Czech city that exceptionally integrated state environmental subsidy programs. If citizens upgrade housing components to more environmentally sound ones they will receive government subsidies.

Kalas finds Taiwan’s smart economy to be very advanced and hopes that the two countries can create future partnerships in A.I. development and other technological areas.