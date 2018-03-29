  1. Home
The doctor is in: White House physician nominated to lead VA

By HOPE YEN and ZEKE MILLER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/29 12:34

WASHINGTON (AP) — After weeks of speculation, President Donald Trump has fired Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and nominated White House doctor Ronny Jackson to replace him.

A White House official says Shulkin was informed of his dismissal by chief of staff John Kelly before Trump tweeted it out Wednesday.

Jackson, a Navy rear admiral, is a surprise choice to succeed Shulkin, a former Obama administration official and the first nonveteran to head the VA.

Shulkin's dismissal comes amid an extraordinary rebellion at the agency and a bruising ethics scandal.

He agreed to reimburse the government more than $4,000 after the VA's internal watchdog concluded that he had improperly accepted Wimbledon tickets and that his then-chief of staff had doctored emails to justify his wife traveling to Europe with him at taxpayer expense.