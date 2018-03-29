|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|55
|20
|.733
|—
|x-Boston
|52
|23
|.693
|3
|x-Philadelphia
|44
|30
|.595
|10½
|New York
|27
|49
|.355
|28½
|Brooklyn
|24
|51
|.320
|31
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|41
|33
|.554
|—
|Miami
|40
|35
|.533
|1½
|Charlotte
|34
|42
|.447
|8
|Orlando
|22
|52
|.297
|19
|Atlanta
|21
|54
|.280
|20½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|45
|30
|.600
|—
|x-Indiana
|44
|31
|.587
|1
|Milwaukee
|39
|35
|.527
|5½
|Detroit
|34
|40
|.459
|10½
|Chicago
|24
|50
|.324
|20½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|61
|14
|.813
|—
|San Antonio
|43
|32
|.573
|18
|New Orleans
|43
|32
|.573
|18
|Dallas
|23
|51
|.311
|37½
|Memphis
|21
|54
|.280
|40
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|46
|29
|.613
|—
|Oklahoma City
|44
|31
|.587
|2
|Minnesota
|43
|33
|.566
|3½
|Utah
|42
|33
|.560
|4
|Denver
|40
|35
|.533
|6
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|54
|20
|.730
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|41
|34
|.547
|13½
|L.A. Lakers
|32
|41
|.438
|21½
|Sacramento
|24
|51
|.320
|30½
|Phoenix
|19
|57
|.250
|36
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Tuesday's Games
Washington 116, San Antonio 106
Toronto 114, Denver 110
Houston 118, Chicago 86
Miami 98, Cleveland 79
Portland 107, New Orleans 103
Dallas 103, Sacramento 97
Indiana 92, Golden State 81
L.A. Clippers 105, Milwaukee 98
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn 111, Orlando 104
Cleveland 118, Charlotte 105
Philadelphia 118, New York 101
Memphis 108, Portland 103
Minnesota 126, Atlanta 114
Boston 97, Utah 94
L.A. Clippers 111, Phoenix 99
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Charlotte at Washington, 3 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.