All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Tampa Bay 76 51 21 4 106 273 217 x-Boston 75 47 17 11 105 249 194 Toronto 77 46 24 7 99 261 219 Florida 75 39 29 7 85 229 228 Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245 Detroit 77 28 38 11 67 199 239 Ottawa 76 26 39 11 63 207 270 Buffalo 76 24 40 12 60 177 250 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 77 46 24 7 99 243 225 Pittsburgh 77 43 28 6 92 253 238 Philadelphia 78 39 25 14 92 234 232 Columbus 77 43 29 5 91 222 211 New Jersey 76 40 28 8 88 229 228 Carolina 77 34 32 11 79 215 244 N.Y. Rangers 77 33 35 9 75 223 248 N.Y. Islanders 77 32 35 10 74 246 279 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Nashville 76 49 16 11 109 245 193 x-Winnipeg 76 47 19 10 104 255 200 Minnesota 76 42 24 10 94 233 215 St. Louis 76 43 28 5 91 212 198 Colorado 77 41 28 8 90 241 224 Dallas 77 39 30 8 86 218 210 Chicago 77 31 36 10 72 217 238 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 76 48 21 7 103 254 205 San Jose 77 44 23 10 98 238 209 Los Angeles 77 42 28 7 91 224 190 Anaheim 77 39 25 13 91 218 208 Calgary 77 35 32 10 80 205 234 Edmonton 77 34 37 6 74 224 250 Vancouver 77 28 40 9 65 201 248 Arizona 76 26 39 11 63 190 242

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Carolina 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 3

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 5, Boston 4, SO

St. Louis 3, San Jose 2, OT

Nashville 2, Minnesota 1, SO

Dallas 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Columbus 7, Edmonton 3

Vancouver 4, Anaheim 1

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 4, Florida 3

Washington 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Boston, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.