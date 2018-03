Miami Open Results

Wednesday At The Tennis Center at Crandon Park Key Biscayne, Fla. Purse: Men, $7.97 million (Masters 1000); Women, $7.97 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Quarterfinals

John Isner (14), United States, def. Chung Hyeon (19), South Korea, 6-1, 6-4.

Juan Martin del Potro (5), Argentina, def. Milos Raonic (20), Canada, 5-7, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3).

Women Quarterfinals

Jelena Ostapenko (6), Latvia, def. Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Venus Williams (8), United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles Men Quarterfinals

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey, United States, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (8), Colombia, 6-3, 6-2.

Bob and Mike Bryan (4), United States, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-8.

Ben Mclachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Women Quarterfinals

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Anastasia Rodionova, Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, def. Raquel Atawo, United States, and Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (5).