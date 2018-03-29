  1. Home
National Basketball Association

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 55 20 .733
x-Boston 52 23 .693 3
x-Philadelphia 44 30 .595 10½
New York 27 49 .355 28½
Brooklyn 24 51 .320 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 41 33 .554
Miami 40 35 .533
Charlotte 34 42 .447 8
Orlando 22 52 .297 19
Atlanta 21 54 .280 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 45 30 .600
x-Indiana 44 31 .587 1
Milwaukee 39 35 .527
Detroit 34 40 .459 10½
Chicago 24 50 .324 20½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 61 14 .813
San Antonio 43 32 .573 18
New Orleans 43 32 .573 18
Dallas 23 51 .311 37½
Memphis 21 54 .280 40
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 46 29 .613
Oklahoma City 44 31 .587 2
Minnesota 43 33 .566
Utah 42 33 .560 4
Denver 40 35 .533 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 54 20 .730
L.A. Clippers 40 34 .541 14
L.A. Lakers 32 41 .438 21½
Sacramento 24 51 .320 30½
Phoenix 19 56 .253 35½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 116, San Antonio 106

Toronto 114, Denver 110

Houston 118, Chicago 86

Miami 98, Cleveland 79

Portland 107, New Orleans 103

Dallas 103, Sacramento 97

Indiana 92, Golden State 81

L.A. Clippers 105, Milwaukee 98

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn 111, Orlando 104

Cleveland 118, Charlotte 105

Philadelphia 118, New York 101

Memphis 108, Portland 103

Minnesota 126, Atlanta 114

Boston 97, Utah 94

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at Washington, 3 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.