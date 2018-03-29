Firefly season begins in western Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The firefly season has begun at Darken Ecological Park (大坑生態園區) and Dongshi Forest Garden (東勢林場) in western Taiwan's Taichung and is expected to peak by mid April, according to park officials.

The firefly season at Dongshi Forest Garden, also in Taichung, has begun as well. Vice Director of the park, Chang Ming-chung (張銘鐘), told CNA today (March 29), that main species in the park is the "black winged firefly," which can be seen from early April to mid May, with the peak period between mid to late April, with the number of fireflies reaching 300,000.

Chang pointed out that many tourists make a pilgrimage to the area in search of fireflies. The Dongshi Forest Garden arranges guided firefly tours in the park from April to May between 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., every night.

According to the Taichung City Government Tourism Bureau, the Darken Ecological Park is rich in colorful species of flying insects, with large swarms of butterflies by day and fireflies by night. On April 14 and 15, the park will hold a special firefly viewing event, while on April 21, 22 and 29 it will hold a butterfly watching event for children of all ages.