Jurors focus on statement in trial of Pulse shooter's wife

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jurors deliberating in the trial of the Orlando nightclub shooter's wife have examined a statement that she made to the FBI in the hours after the attack that killed 49 people in 2016.

The jury asked to review the statement a couple of hours into their discussions in the trial of Noor Salman. They will resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Salman is charged with obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization. She faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Her attorneys fought to keep the statement out of the trial. They say it was coerced and she signed it because she was tired and feared losing her young son.

Prosecutors say it showed she knew about the attack and did nothing to stop it.